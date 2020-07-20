Zacks: Analysts Expect Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) to Post -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Manitowoc posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. 8,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,529. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $398.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

