Zacks: Analysts Expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. BRP posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BRP from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BRP from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $40.92. 2,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,193. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 3.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BRP by 231.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 917,104 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BRP by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,129,000 after buying an additional 881,862 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRP by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after buying an additional 108,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BRP by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 170,446 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

