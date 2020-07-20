YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.84. 6,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.56. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $122.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

