YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.53. 52,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

