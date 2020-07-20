YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,415 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,614,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.