YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 526 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 15,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,467. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

