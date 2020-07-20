YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 154 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,557 shares of company stock valued at $23,382,177 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.18. 25,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,424. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

