YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after purchasing an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 493,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $208.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,095. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

