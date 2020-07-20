YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,191,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

