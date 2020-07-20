YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,706 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.8% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,039.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.07.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.50. The company had a trading volume of 72,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.64 and a 200 day moving average of $291.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,054 shares of company stock worth $220,158,576 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

