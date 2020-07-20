YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.79. 24,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,807. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

