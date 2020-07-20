YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 68,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 335,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,607,890. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

