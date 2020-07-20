YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.6% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 23.5% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook by 22.8% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.8% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.07. 356,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,925,136. The stock has a market cap of $694.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

