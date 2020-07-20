YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

NYSE:C traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 398,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,356,606. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.