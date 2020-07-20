YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $704,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after acquiring an additional 729,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after buying an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.13. 65,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average is $103.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.