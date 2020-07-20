YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.83. 80,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,596,844. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.