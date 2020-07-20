YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.23.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. The firm has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.