YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,171. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

