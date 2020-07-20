YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 29.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Msci by 512.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 82.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $385.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,563. Msci Inc has a one year low of $206.82 and a one year high of $383.22. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.84 and its 200-day moving average is $306.88.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

