YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 808,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,215,484. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

