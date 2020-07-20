YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

Shares of NVDA traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $413.92. 79,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,546,292. The firm has a market cap of $250.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.07, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $431.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 49 shares of company stock valued at $14,574 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

