YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,921,720. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.