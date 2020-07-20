YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $584.09. 8,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,943. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $592.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.55.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

