YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of AON by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.27.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.56. 6,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.24. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.