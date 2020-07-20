YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

SDY traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,671. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

