YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 81 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.68.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $303.36. The stock had a trading volume of 45,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,138. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.23 and its 200-day moving average is $282.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $287.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

