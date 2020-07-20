YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 467 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $2,581,611,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Express by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,681,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $332,020,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 58,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,710. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

