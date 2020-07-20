YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 283 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 355,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Mondelez International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,053,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $53.57. 112,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

