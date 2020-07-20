YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 189,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

