YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.94. 162,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,432,761. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

