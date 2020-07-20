YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 699 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,569.85.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $28.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,545.38. 25,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,333. The company has a market cap of $1,028.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,448.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,364.56. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,576.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

