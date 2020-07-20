YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 175 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.10. 64,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,658. The company has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.77. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.