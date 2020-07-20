YGGDRASH (YEED) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,055.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $641,226.15 and $59,055.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

