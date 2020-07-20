Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Yeti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Yeti from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yeti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

YETI stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. Yeti has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.96.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yeti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 15,700 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $588,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,213,075 shares of company stock worth $400,589,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Yeti by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,521,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,855,000 after acquiring an additional 459,230 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Yeti by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yeti by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 932,666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Yeti by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,628 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Yeti by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after acquiring an additional 70,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

