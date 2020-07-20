Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.89

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.89 and last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 1149317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YRI shares. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$478.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

