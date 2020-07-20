Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.50. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Yamana Gold traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 7139317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,476,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Yamana Gold by 31,314.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,150,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,840,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,601 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,701 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,557,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

