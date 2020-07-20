Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XLNX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Xilinx to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $100.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $115,743.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,443,673. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Xilinx by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Xilinx by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 69,116 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Xilinx by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,929 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,684 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $132,350,000 after purchasing an additional 142,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 494.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

