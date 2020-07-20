WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) PT Lowered to $7.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WPX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

WPX traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.73. 166,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,840,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,631,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after buying an additional 1,073,185 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,121,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 296,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after buying an additional 2,997,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

