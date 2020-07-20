William C. Trimble Sells 6,250 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $143,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.70 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after acquiring an additional 855,268 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 51,535.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 787,977 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after buying an additional 652,388 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 152.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 459,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 277,162 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $5,908,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
