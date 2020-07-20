William C. Trimble Sells 6,250 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $143,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.70 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after acquiring an additional 855,268 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 51,535.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 787,977 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after buying an additional 652,388 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 152.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 459,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 277,162 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $5,908,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

