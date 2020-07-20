West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 12-Month High at $251.15

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $251.15 and last traded at $250.88, with a volume of 1941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

