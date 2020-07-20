Well Done LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 497,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,313,469. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

