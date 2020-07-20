Well Done LLC Takes Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,346,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

IBB traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.36. The company had a trading volume of 96,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.79. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $144.54.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

