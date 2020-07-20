Well Done LLC Takes $389,000 Position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 358.5% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,004,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 785,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 84,671 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 240,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 154.3% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 135,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 82,048 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000.

BATS QVAL traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,747 shares. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66.

