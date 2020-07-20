Well Done LLC Takes $235,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,252 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 96.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

NYSE:CRM traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.42. The stock had a trading volume of 101,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,748. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,047.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $1,527,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,551 shares of company stock worth $108,163,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

