Well Done LLC Sells 8,923 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36,604 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,451,000 after buying an additional 265,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,608,000 after buying an additional 1,112,169 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 327.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 249,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 190,804 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

IDV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 289,151 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

