Well Done LLC Sells 73 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in 3M by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.48. 32,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,223. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

