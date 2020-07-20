Well Done LLC Sells 59 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 14.1% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.5% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $1,803,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded up $16.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $448.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $214.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $421.50 and its 200 day moving average is $363.37. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.