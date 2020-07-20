Well Done LLC Sells 326 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Well Done LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.34. The company had a trading volume of 35,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,872. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average is $117.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

