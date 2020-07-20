Well Done LLC Sells 326 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Well Done LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1,498.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000.

Shares of BATS ACWV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,973 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.60.

