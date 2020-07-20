Well Done LLC Sells 28,596 Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,596 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 122.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.37. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,090. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91.

